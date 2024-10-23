Nelson Resources Schedules Key Annual Meeting

Nelson Resources Ltd. (AU:NES) has released an update.

Nelson Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 22, 2024, in Perth, to discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Daniel Smith. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting in person or via proxy forms by November 20, 2024. This meeting is an important opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s financial and strategic decisions.

