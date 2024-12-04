News & Insights

Nelson Resources Issues Over 1.5 Billion Unlisted Options

December 04, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Nelson Resources Ltd. (AU:NES) has released an update.

Nelson Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 1.5 billion unlisted options with exercise prices of $0.003 and $0.0015, set to expire in December 2029. These unquoted securities are part of previously disclosed transactions, aimed at enhancing the company’s financial strategy. This move reflects Nelson Resources’ ongoing efforts to bolster its market position and attract investors.

