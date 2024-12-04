Nelson Resources Issues Over 1.5 Billion Unlisted Options

Nelson Resources Ltd. (AU:NES) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nelson Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 1.5 billion unlisted options with exercise prices of $0.003 and $0.0015, set to expire in December 2029. These unquoted securities are part of previously disclosed transactions, aimed at enhancing the company’s financial strategy. This move reflects Nelson Resources’ ongoing efforts to bolster its market position and attract investors.

For further insights into AU:NES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.