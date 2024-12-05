Nelson Resources Gains New Major Shareholder

Nelson Resources Ltd. (AU:NES) has released an update.
Nelson Resources Ltd. has a new substantial shareholder, KG Venture Holdings Pty Ltd, which acquired a 6.14% voting power through the purchase of 133,333,333 ordinary shares. The acquisition, completed on December 4, 2024, involved a cash consideration of $200,000, marking a significant investment in the company.
