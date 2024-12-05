Nelson Resources Director Makes Strategic Share Acquisition

Nelson Resources Ltd. (AU:NES) has released an update.

Nelson Resources Ltd. has announced a significant acquisition by Director Gernot Abl, who has indirectly obtained 133,333,333 ordinary shares and unlisted options through KG Venture Holdings Pty Ltd. This move, valued at $200,000, follows shareholder approval at the company’s AGM, indicating a strategic investment in the company’s future growth.

