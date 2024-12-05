Nelson Resources Director Increases Stake Amid Strong Confidence

Nelson Resources Ltd. (AU:NES) has released an update.

Nelson Resources Ltd. has announced a significant change in the interest of Director Nicholas Chen Chik Ong, who has acquired 125.5 million ordinary shares and 89 million unlisted options through indirect interests. This acquisition was made following shareholder approval at the company’s AGM, showcasing a strong vote of confidence in the company’s prospects.

