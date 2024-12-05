News & Insights

Nelson Resources Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

December 05, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nelson Resources Ltd. (AU:NES) has released an update.

Nelson Resources Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the indirect shareholding of its director, Daniel Smith, through Bridge The Gap Trading Pty Ltd and Orwellian Investments Pty Ltd. The acquisition involves a substantial number of ordinary shares and unlisted options, following shareholder approval at the company’s AGM. This development highlights potential strategic moves within the company, capturing the attention of investors in the stock market.

