Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.24

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) will increase its dividend on the 15th of December to US$0.24. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Nelnet's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Nelnet's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 18.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 6.6% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Nelnet Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:NNI Historic Dividend November 26th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.28 to US$0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Nelnet has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Nelnet's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Nelnet Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Nelnet is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Nelnet you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

