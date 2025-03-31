Nelnet (NNI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.04, changing hands as low as $109.97 per share. Nelnet Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNI's low point in its 52 week range is $92.24 per share, with $127.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.06.

