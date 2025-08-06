Nelnet (NNI) Q2 EPS Jumps 320%

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS was $5.05, driven by a large one-time gain of $175.0 million, beating estimates by 164.4% (non-GAAP).

but missed consensus forecasts on a GAAP basis.

The quarter included a $175.0 million pre-tax gain from the partial redemption of the ALLO Holdings investment.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI), which provides loan servicing, education technology, and related financial services, reported its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The main headlines were a sharp jump in net profit and earnings per share (EPS) (GAAP), both propelled by a substantial one-time gain from its investment in ALLO Holdings. GAAP revenue did not meet expectations, but Non-GAAP EPS surged to $5.05, significantly outpacing the analysts’ Non-GAAP EPS estimate of $1.91. Net income (GAAP) climbed to $181.5 million, thanks largely to the partial sale of its ALLO stake. The quarter displayed mixed performance: some operational progress, ongoing weaknesses in certain segments, and sizable results from non-core activities.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $5.05 $1.91 $1.20 320.8% Revenue (GAAP) N/A $379.4 million N/A N/A Net Income (GAAP) $181.5 million $45.1 million 302.4% Loan Servicing and Systems Revenue $120.7 million $109.1 million 10.7% Education Technology Services and Payments Revenue $118.2 million $116.9 million 1.1%

Nelnet’s Business: Overview and Strategic Focus

Nelnet is a multifaceted financial services company, best known for its large presence in student loan servicing. It manages government-backed and private education loans for millions of borrowers. Alongside its core loan servicing operations, the company also offers education technology platforms, payment solutions, and operates Nelnet Bank, focused on private education and consumer lending.

Recently, Nelnet has focused on expanding beyond its legacy federal loan business. Growth areas include private loan servicing, banking services, and technology-driven payment solutions for educational institutions. Federal student loan contracts remain significant, but new contract structures, specifically the transition to the Unified Servicing and Data Solution (USDS) contract beginning April 1, 2024, have pressured revenue per borrower, making diversification and efficiency key to sustaining long-term performance. The company’s investments in renewable energy, real estate, and venture capital add further sources of income, though these areas face their own risks and volatility.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Business Drivers

The headline result was the outsized Non-GAAP EPS of $5.05, compared to $1.20 per share (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024, well above the non-GAAP consensus estimate of $1.91. Most of this gain came from a $175.0 million pre-tax profit related to the partial redemption of Nelnet’s interest in ALLO Holdings, a fiber broadband business. This transaction provided $410.9 million in cash proceeds on June 4, 2025 and accounted for $3.65 per share in after-tax profit, contributing the bulk of what would otherwise be a more modest EPS result.

GAAP net income jumped to $181.5 million from $45.1 million in Q2 2024, but missed analyst forecasts for GAAP revenue. This difference reflects the accounting treatment of the ALLO gain, which is not included as operating revenue. The year-over-year jump in reported revenue is tied to loan servicing portfolio acquisitions and higher volumes in some fee-based segments, but the underlying operational growth is less dramatic when the ALLO gain is set aside.

In the Loan Servicing and Systems segment, revenue increased 10.6% year over year to $120.7 million (GAAP), fueled by onboarding private education loan portfolios from Discover Financial Services and SoFi Lending Corp. Segment net income (GAAP) soared to $15.2 million versus $1.7 million in Q2 2024, showing the impact of both higher servicing volumes and cost reduction from technology-driven efficiencies. The number of borrowers serviced declined to 14.5 million as of June 30, 2025, from 15.8 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting the continued runoff of federal loan portfolios. This ongoing decline in volume, paired with lower fees under the Department of Education’s USDS (Unified Servicing and Data Solution) contract, points to further future revenue headwinds. The USDS contract replaced the legacy servicing contract beginning April 1, 2024, and revenue earned under the USDS contract on a per-borrower blended basis is lower than under the legacy contract.

Education Technology Services and Payments, Nelnet’s segment supporting software and payment tools for educational institutions, generated nearly flat GAAP revenue at $118.2 million, up just 1.1%. Segment margin declined due to ongoing investments in product development and customer growth initiatives, resulting in net income (GAAP) dropping to $17.9 million from $19.5 million in Q2 2024. The company indicated it will continue to invest heavily in this business to support expansion and new technology launches, contributing to current margin pressure.

Nelnet Bank, its digital banking initiative, continued its expansion in private education and consumer loans. Total loans and investments reached $827.6 million, while deposits stood at $1.53 billion. Net interest income (GAAP) rose compared to Q2 2024, although the bank segment remained just below breakeven, posting a smaller GAAP net loss after tax of $0.4 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million for Q2 2024. AGM's provision for loan losses increased, signaling that as Nelnet grows this portfolio, credit risk -- and its associated costs -- are rising. The Asset Generation and Management unit reported higher net interest income due to improved loan spreads, but overall loans outstanding shrank, consistent with the shrinking federal portfolio.

Performance in other non-core investments varied. The solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business continued to generate losses, including $12.9 million in new reserves for problematic legacy construction projects, and revenue sharply declined. Elsewhere, Nelnet took a $3.3 million impairment charge on office lease assets. All told, these areas remain a drag on consolidated results, although the shrinkage of old solar contracts may gradually reduce these headwinds going forward.

Shareholder returns continued with repurchases of 183,554 shares, amounting to $21.4 million, and the company declared a $0.30 per share quarterly dividend for Q3 2025. The balance sheet remained strong, with cash and investments totaling $2.33 billion and long-term bonds and notes payable at $7.90 billion by June 30, 2025.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Considerations

Management did not issue quantitative guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. The company noted its plan to keep investing in customer experience, loan servicing technology, and expansion of private lending and payment solutions, with renewed emphasis on education-related technology. The press release also highlighted ongoing risk factors tied to regulatory compliance, performance under government contracts, and the scaling of new business lines. Investors should monitor Nelnet’s progress in offsetting the decline of its federal loan servicing portfolio through growth in private and consumer loan servicing and technology service offerings. Margin pressures and rising credit provisions in new lending lines will be important areas to watch in the coming periods.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.30 per share. Ongoing risk disclosures and flat guidance reinforce that future quarters may see less dramatic gains, especially as the one-time ALLO profit will not repeat. The core operational trends -- mixed performance in technology services, ongoing losses in solar EPC, and steady but pressured loan servicing -- position the company’s future more on successful execution of its diversification strategy and careful risk management.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

