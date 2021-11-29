Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $87.7, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNI was $87.7, representing a -2.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.70 and a 30.62% increase over the 52 week low of $67.14.

NNI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). NNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nni Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

