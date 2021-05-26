Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.29, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNI was $74.29, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.36 and a 67.57% increase over the 52 week low of $44.34.

NNI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). NNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

