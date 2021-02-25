Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNI was $71.9, representing a -3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.21 and a 95.91% increase over the 52 week low of $36.70.

NNI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). NNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.