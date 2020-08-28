Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.5, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNI was $65.5, representing a -6.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.97 and a 78.47% increase over the 52 week low of $36.70.

NNI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). NNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NNI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NNI as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 41.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NNI at 0.43%.

