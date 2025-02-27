NELNET Earnings Results: $NNI Reports Quarterly Earnings

NELNET ($NNI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, beating estimates of $1.24 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $401,610,000, beating estimates of $338,824,700 by $62,785,300.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NNI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NELNET Insider Trading Activity
NELNET insiders have traded $NNI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM J MUNN (Secy/Chief Legal Off/Gen Coun) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $272,225
- DEUN JONA M VAN sold 440 shares for an estimated $48,540
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
NELNET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of NELNET stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 479,389 shares (+16773.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,203,539
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 99,885 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,668,716
- UBS GROUP AG added 67,610 shares (+361.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,221,424
- SYCALE ADVISORS (NY) LLC added 54,380 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,808,327
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 41,343 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,683,335
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 40,476 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,323,241
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 35,232 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,763,129
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
NELNET Government Contracts
We have seen $390,224,850 of award payments to $NNI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) TASK ORDER FOR STUDENT LOAN SERVICING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS ...: $250,173,849
- OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) TASK ORDER FOR STUDENT LOAN SERVICING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS ...: $88,362,976
- SPECIALTY TASK SERVICES (STS) TASK ORDER IS FOR IMAGE REPOSITORY, DECOMMISSIONED SERVICER DATA AND PAYMENT...: $18,934,122
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS TASK ORDER IS TO PROVIDE FUNDING FOR TITLE IV AID SERVICING FOR BORROWERS UNDER THE TOT...: $16,120,427
- PROVIDE DIRECT LOAN SERVICES SUCH AS CALL CENTER AND FINANCIAL REPORTING - NELNET FROM 12/15/2019 THROUGH 1...: $6,901,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.