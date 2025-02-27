NELNET Earnings Results: $NNI Reports Quarterly Earnings

NELNET ($NNI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, beating estimates of $1.24 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $401,610,000, beating estimates of $338,824,700 by $62,785,300.

NELNET Insider Trading Activity

NELNET insiders have traded $NNI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J MUNN (Secy/Chief Legal Off/Gen Coun) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $272,225

DEUN JONA M VAN sold 440 shares for an estimated $48,540

NELNET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of NELNET stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NELNET Government Contracts

We have seen $390,224,850 of award payments to $NNI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

