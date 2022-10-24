Nelnet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NNI

In trading on Monday, shares of Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.01, changing hands as high as $85.68 per share. Nelnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNI's low point in its 52 week range is $72.94 per share, with $99.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.39.

