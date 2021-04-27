Neles Q1 profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish valves maker Neles NELES.HE reported first-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Tuesday and said its markets had improved faster than expected at the end of the quarter.

Neles adjusted profit before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) was 15.9 million euros, down from a year-ago 16.7 million but above the 14.4 million seen in a poll of analysts commissioned by the company.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

