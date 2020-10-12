Neles board recommends voting for Alfa offer over Valmet

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The board of Finnish engineering firm Neles NELES.HE said it recommends shareholders accept buyout offer from Alfa Laval ALFA.ST, saying it does not have enough details on Valmet VALMT.HE merger offer to make "a meaningful comparison".

Valmet, the largest shareholder in valves maker Neles, approached Neles in September with a merger proposal, challenging a $2 billion bid from Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, editing by Louise Heavens)

