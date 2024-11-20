Nel re-initiated with a Reduce at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux re-initiated coverage of Nel (NLLSF) with a Reduce rating and NOK 2.50 price target The firm sees “disproportionate” downside risk in the near to medium term.

