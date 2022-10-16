Markets

Nel Gets NOK 600 Mln Purchase Order From Woodside Energy

(RTTNews) - Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, has reached a contract for alkaline electrolyser equipment from Australian company Woodside Energy for its proposed hydrogen project, H2OK, in Ardmore in the state of Oklahoma, US. The contract has a total value of about NOK 600 million.

H2OK is Woodside's first hydrogen project in the US, this equipment will support phase 1 of the proposed project (60 tpd). Woodside will site the facility in Ardmore, Oklahoma. The company will utilize resources to produce liquid hydrogen to hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial and heavy transport vehicles.

Woodside Energy is looking to expand its US footprint and is also working on two proposed hydrogen projects in Australia: H2Perth and H2Tas.

The contract with Woodside was signed only a couple of months after Nel received its record size 200 MW purchase order for another large-scale project in the US.

