News & Insights

Stocks

Nel ASA Secures EU Grant for Hydrogen Tech Expansion

October 22, 2024 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NEL ASA (NLLSF) has released an update.

Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, has secured a significant EUR 135 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund to industrialize its next-generation pressurized alkaline technology at Herøya, Norway. This funding will help Nel accelerate the market entry of their innovative technology, which aims to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production. The company’s plan includes a phased build-out, initially targeting an annual capacity of 1-2 GW, with a potential expansion to 4 GW based on successful prototype testing and market reception.

For further insights into NLLSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NLLSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.