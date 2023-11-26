Nel ASA (NLLSF) Price Target Increased by 5.91% to 1.11

The average one-year price target for Nel ASA (OTC:NLLSF) has been revised to 1.11 / share. This is an increase of 5.91% from the prior estimate of 1.05 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.43 to a high of 2.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.44% from the latest reported closing price of 0.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nel ASA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLLSF is 0.95%, an increase of 33.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.73% to 102,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,047K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,567K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLLSF by 0.85% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 13,810K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,000K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLLSF by 1.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,604K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,314K shares, representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLLSF by 7.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,217K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,157K shares, representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLLSF by 8.06% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 7,127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,897K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLLSF by 3.86% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

