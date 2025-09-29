Nel ASA (NLLSF) Price Target Decreased by 10.90% to 0.25

The average one-year price target for Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) has been revised to $0.25 / share. This is a decrease of 10.90% from the prior estimate of $0.28 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.12 to a high of $0.63 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 64.29% from the latest reported closing price of $0.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nel ASA. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 36.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLLSF is 0.54%, an increase of 70.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.17% to 76,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,704K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,363K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLLSF by 10.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,950K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 11,915K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,362K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLLSF by 19.88% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,493K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,908K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.