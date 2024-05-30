NEL ASA Expands with Italian Hydrogen Station

NEL ASA (NLLSF) has released an update.

NEL ASA’s subsidiary, Cavendish Hydrogen ASA, has secured a EUR 3.8 million contract from Alperia Greenpower SRL to deliver a hydrogen fueling station in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The station will serve both light- and heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles and marks Nel’s first hydrogen station in the country, with operations commencing in the second half of 2025. Additionally, Nel is considering a spin-off of its Hydrogen Fueling division into Cavendish Hydrogen, with plans for a potential separate listing and shareholder dividend distribution.

