News & Insights

Stocks

NEL ASA Expands with Italian Hydrogen Station

May 30, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NEL ASA (NLLSF) has released an update.

NEL ASA’s subsidiary, Cavendish Hydrogen ASA, has secured a EUR 3.8 million contract from Alperia Greenpower SRL to deliver a hydrogen fueling station in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The station will serve both light- and heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles and marks Nel’s first hydrogen station in the country, with operations commencing in the second half of 2025. Additionally, Nel is considering a spin-off of its Hydrogen Fueling division into Cavendish Hydrogen, with plans for a potential separate listing and shareholder dividend distribution.

For further insights into NLLSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NLLSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.