US Markets
BMY

Nektar tumbles after melanoma combo therapy trial fails

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bristol Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics said on Monday they would discontinue two late-stage studies testing their combination therapy in melanoma patients after one of the trials failed to meet the main goal.

Adds details, background and Nektar shares

March 14 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N and Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O said on Monday they would discontinue two late-stage studies testing their combination therapy in melanoma patients after one of the trials failed to meet the main goal.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics plunged nearly 43% in premarket trading.

The study that missed its goal tested experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin in combination with Bristol's Opdivo and compared them with just Opdivo as a first-line treatment for certain melanoma patients.

The other study, which was also discontinued, was also testing the same combo in comparison with Opdivo monotherapy in patients that had the cancer surgically removed but were at high risk of recurrence.

Bempegaldesleukin was developed by Nektar and was being tested in the trial run by Bristol through an agreement in 2020. (https://bit.ly/3CGjdyK)

The companies said they would continue four other studies for the combo therapy in renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY NKTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular