Nektar Therapeutics's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NKTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Nektar Therapeutics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $168,473, and 5 are calls, amounting to $150,313.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $29.0 for Nektar Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nektar Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nektar Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $29.0 in the last 30 days.

Nektar Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.0 $2.6 $2.6 $21.00 $56.1K 1.0K 597 NKTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.6 $3.1 $3.1 $23.00 $40.3K 777 149 NKTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.75 $2.6 $2.6 $21.00 $31.9K 1.0K 361 NKTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.0 $3.0 $3.0 $25.00 $30.0K 1.2K 201 NKTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.0 $2.25 $2.75 $26.00 $27.5K 78 100

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, research-based drug discovery biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy. The company is focused on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy. Its pipeline products are REZPEG (NKTR-358), REZPEG (NKTR-358), REZPEG (NKTR-358), NKTR-422, NKTR-0165, NKTR-255, and Others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nektar Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Nektar Therapeutics

With a trading volume of 768,388, the price of NKTR is up by 1.39%, reaching $24.82.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $102.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics with a target price of $85. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $120.

Latest Ratings for NKTR

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy

