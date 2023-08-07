Nektar Therapeutics sues Eli Lilly over autoimmune disease treatment

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O on Monday sued Eli Lilly LLY.N, accusing the drugmaker of undermining the prospects for Rezpeg, which Nektar was developing as a treatment for various autoimmune diseases.

The complaint filed in San Francisco federal court accuses Lilly of breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, unfair competition and other wrongdoing. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages, among other remedies.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

