Nektar Therapeutics Sells Manufacturing Facility for $90M

Nektar Therapeutics has entered into an agreement to sell its Huntsville, Alabama manufacturing facility to Ampersand Capital Partners for $90 million, including cash and equity. This strategic move will allow Nektar to focus on its core R&D programs in immunology while ensuring continuity in supply for existing customers. Ampersand plans to invest further in the facility, transforming it into a standalone business, highlighting its commitment to growth in the life sciences sector.

