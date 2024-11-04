News & Insights

Nektar Therapeutics Sells Manufacturing Facility for $90M

November 04, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

The latest update is out from Nektar Therapeutics ( (NKTR) ).

Nektar Therapeutics has entered into an agreement to sell its Huntsville, Alabama manufacturing facility to Ampersand Capital Partners for $90 million, including cash and equity. This strategic move will allow Nektar to focus on its core R&D programs in immunology while ensuring continuity in supply for existing customers. Ampersand plans to invest further in the facility, transforming it into a standalone business, highlighting its commitment to growth in the life sciences sector.

