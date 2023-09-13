News & Insights

Markets
NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Reports Promising Data From Phase 1b Study Of Rezpegaldesleukin

September 13, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) said new data from Phase 1b Study of Rezpegaldesleukin in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis showed that, in addition to the strong previously reported efficacy for EASI-related endpoints, rezpegaldesleukin has the potential to be a differentiated therapeutic that could greatly improve quality-of-life for patients.

Jonathan Zalevsky, Chief R&D Officer of Nektar Therapeutics, said: "We look forward to advancing rezpegaldesleukin into our robust Phase 2b study in biologic-naïve patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in October of this year. We are excited to announce that we are also initiating a Phase 2a study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with alopecia areata in early 2024."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.