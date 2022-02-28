Nektar Therapeutics Q4 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$145.65 million, or -$0.79 per share. This compares with -$117.20 million, or -$0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $25.01 million from $23.46 million last year.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$145.65 Mln. vs. -$117.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.79 vs. -$0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $25.01 Mln vs. $23.46 Mln last year.

