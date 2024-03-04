Nektar Therapeutics Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$42.08 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$59.69 million, or -$0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $23.89 million from $22.02 million last year.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$42.08 Mln. vs. -$59.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.22 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $23.89 Mln vs. $22.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.