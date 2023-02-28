Nektar Therapeutics Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$59.69 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$145.65 million, or -$0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $22.02 million from $25.01 million last year.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$59.69 Mln. vs. -$145.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.32 vs. -$0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $22.02 Mln vs. $25.01 Mln last year.

