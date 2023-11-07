Nektar Therapeutics Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$45.84 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$59.05 million, or -$0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $24.14 million from $23.63 million last year.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$45.84 Mln. vs. -$59.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.24 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $24.14 Mln vs. $23.63 Mln last year.

