Nektar Therapeutics Q2 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) revealed Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$52.36 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$51.22 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $23.49 million from $20.50 million last year.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$52.36 Mln. vs. -$51.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.25 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $23.49 Mln vs. $20.50 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.