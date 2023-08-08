Nektar Therapeutics Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$51.12 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$159.07 million, or -$0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $20.50 million from $21.59 million last year.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$51.12 Mln. vs. -$159.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.27 vs. -$0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.28 -Revenue (Q2): $20.50 Mln vs. $21.59 Mln last year.

