Nektar Therapeutics Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$90.39 million, or -$0.49 per share. This compares with -$122.97 million, or -$0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $24.82 million from $23.65 million last year.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$90.39 Mln. vs. -$122.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.49 vs. -$0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $24.82 Mln vs. $23.65 Mln last year.

