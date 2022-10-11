Markets
Nektar Therapeutics, PureTech End Merger Talks - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics has mutually agreed with PureTech Health plc to terminate talks regarding a potential business combination. Nektar reserves the right to make or participate in an offer for PureTech within the next six months: with the agreement of the PureTech Board; or following the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for PureTech by or on behalf of a third party.

PureTech is a biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization and a third that will soon be filed for FDA approval.

