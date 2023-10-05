Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Price Target Increased by 22.34% to 2.93

The average one-year price target for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been revised to 2.93 / share. This is an increase of 22.34% from the prior estimate of 2.40 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 454.56% from the latest reported closing price of 0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 140 owner(s) or 35.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTR is 0.02%, an increase of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.02% to 183,806K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 17,973K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares, representing an increase of 90.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 850.96% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 9,704K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares, representing an increase of 70.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 160.69% over the last quarter.

Monaco Asset Management SAM holds 9,261K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,152K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,302K shares, representing an increase of 63.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 174.89% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 8,150K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,483K shares, representing a decrease of 40.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 44.35% over the last quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.