Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Price Target Increased by 13.48% to 132.45

The average one-year price target for Nektar Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:NKTR) has been revised to $132.45 / share. This is an increase of 13.48% from the prior estimate of $116.72 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $173.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.59% from the latest reported closing price of $68.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTR is 0.16%, an increase of 28.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.21% to 18,104K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTR is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,560K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 24.62% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 745K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 596K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing an increase of 55.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 555K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 473K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 23.31% over the last quarter.

