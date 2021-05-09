Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Investors in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.5% to close at US$20.10 following the release of its first-quarter results. Revenues of US$24m came in 8.1% below estimates, but statutory losses were slightly better than expected, at US$0.68 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:NKTR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics provided consensus estimates of US$101.4m revenue in 2021, which would reflect an uncomfortable 20% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.15 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$112.0m and losses of US$3.03 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to to its losses per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$29.83, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Nektar Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$80.00 and the most bearish at US$20.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 0.8% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 25% decline in revenue until the end of 2021. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 4.1% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Nektar Therapeutics to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Nektar Therapeutics. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Nektar Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Nektar Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.