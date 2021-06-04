Nektar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has not performed well recently and CEO Howard Robin will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 10 June 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Comparing Nektar Therapeutics' CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Nektar Therapeutics has a market capitalization of US$3.3b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$11m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 13% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.1m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$6.9m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Nektar Therapeutics pays Howard Robin north of the industry median. What's more, Howard Robin holds US$4.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.0m 9% Other US$10m US$8.9m 91% Total Compensation US$11m US$9.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 28% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 72% of the pie. Nektar Therapeutics pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Nektar Therapeutics' Growth

Nektar Therapeutics has reduced its earnings per share by 81% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 8.0%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Nektar Therapeutics Been A Good Investment?

Few Nektar Therapeutics shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -67% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 4 warning signs for Nektar Therapeutics that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

