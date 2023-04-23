Nektar Therapeutics (LON:0UNL) Price Target Decreased by 19.94% to 2.44

The average one-year price target for Nektar Therapeutics (LON:0UNL) has been revised to 2.44 / share. This is an decrease of 19.94% from the prior estimate of 3.04 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.50 to a high of 3.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 183.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UNL is 0.14%, an increase of 155.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 227,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 37,327K shares representing 19.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,264K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UNL by 35.62% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 35,770K shares representing 18.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 15,659K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,422K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UNL by 36.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,076K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,711K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UNL by 34.04% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 11,384K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all Nektar Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.