NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $NKTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ($NKTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, beating estimates of -$0.17 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $29,180,000, missing estimates of $30,457,455 by $-1,277,455.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 172,082 shares for an estimated $172,102 .

. JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,200 shares for an estimated $66,313 .

. MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 67,409 shares for an estimated $62,421.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

