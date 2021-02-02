Nektar Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NKTR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.59, changing hands as low as $19.41 per share. Nektar Therapeutics shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NKTR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.63 per share, with $25.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.54.

