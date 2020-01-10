Markets
Nektar Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NKTR

In trading on Friday, shares of Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.67, changing hands as high as $25.76 per share. Nektar Therapeutics shares are currently trading up about 18.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Nektar Therapeutics 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NKTR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.635 per share, with $47.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.64.

