Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O said on Thursday its experimental drug, developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly LLY.N, to treat autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus had failed to the meet primary goal in a mid-stage study.

