Nektar Therapeutics Announces Durable One-Year Results For Rezpegaldesleukin

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), reported new long-term results from its REZOLVE-AD Phase 2b study showing that Rezpegaldesleukin continued to deliver durable and new responses in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis through 52 weeks of treatment.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease marked by intense itching, rashes, and recurring flares that can significantly affect daily life. Many patients require long-term therapy, making durability of response an important measure of treatment value.

The new data come from the 36-week maintenance period of the 52-week REZOLVE-AD trial, in which patients received either monthly (Q4W) or quarterly (Q12W) dosing of Rezpegaldesleukin. According to Nektar, both regimens maintained high levels of clinical response across key disease measures.

The company reported that 71% and 83% of patients maintained EASI-75 responses and 85% and 63% maintained vIGA-AD 0/1 responses with 24 µg/kg monthly and quarterly dosing, respectively. Nektar also noted that some patients achieved new or deeper responses during the maintenance phase, including improvements across key efficacy endpoints at Week 52, with an up to 5-fold increase in EASI-100 response rates.

Nektar reported that the safety profile remained favorable and consistent with earlier findings. Most adverse events were mild or moderate, and discontinuation rates were low across both dosing schedules.

Rezpegaldesleukin is designed to target IL-2 pathways to help restore immune balance in atopic dermatitis. Nektar stated that the combined induction and maintenance data highlight the potential of a Treg biologic to offer compelling efficacy and safety advantages, along with less frequent maintenance dosing compared to current mechanisms. The company said it plans to advance Rezpegaldesleukin.

The company said it plans to advance Rezpegaldesleukin into Phase 3 studies with a goal of submitting a BLA in 2029.

NKTR has traded between $6.45 and $66.92 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $37.07, up 0.71%, and rose further in the pre-market trading to $43.38, up 17.02%.

