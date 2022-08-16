Markets
NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics: Preclinical Findings Support Clinical Development Program For NKTR-255

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) published preclinical data highlighting the effects of NKTR-255, a polymer-conjugated human IL-15, on natural killer cell function and proliferation in multiple myeloma. In the study, NKTR-255 enhanced: antitumor responses of myeloma derived human natural killer cells against multiple myeloma target cells; and in vitro ADCC of natural killer cells and synergized with daratumumab to reduce multiple myeloma growth in humanized mouse model. NKTR-255 also increased ex vivo expression of natural killer activating receptors and adhesion molecules.

The company said the preclinical findings support Nektar's robust clinical development program for NKTR-255 and further evaluation of the immunotherapeutic approach in multiple myeloma, alone or in combination with monoclonal antibodies or potentially with other immunomodulatory drugs.

