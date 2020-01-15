Nektar Stock Plunges 15% as FDA Panel Rejects Opioid Painkiller

Nektar Therapeutics stock plunged 15% in premarket trading on Wednesday, as the biotech company scrapped its opioid painkiller after it was rejected by the FDA.

Two Food and Drug Administration advisory committees didn’t recommend approval of Nektar’s oxycodegol drug—for chronic lower back pain—voting 27-0 against the drug on Tuesday.

Nektar said the drug was created to help patients relying on existing opioid therapies and to “address the opioid abuse epidemic.”

“For the development of oxycodegol, the company used well-established efficacy, safety and human abuse potential study designs that have led to many prior FDA approvals of opioid medications,” Nektar said in a statement.

However, the committee raised concerns over the drug’s misuse and abuse as well as the lack of data to show the drug’s safety and efficacy, according to reports.

Following the decision, Nektar said it had decided to withdraw the new drug application and make no further investment in the program.

It estimated the abandonment would lead to cost savings of $75 million to $125 million in 2020.

Investors failed to see the positives, though, as shares fell 14.9% to $23.80 before the open.

The stock rose almost 25% to $27 last week after Nektar expanded its collaboration agreement with pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb. Clinical data raising hopes around Nektar’s cancer drug pipeline in November also helped the shares.

Looking ahead. The FDA rejection may not be a complete surprise, but it is certainly damaging to the stock, at least in the short term. SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch expected the stock to fall on Wednesday but “quickly stabilize as investor focus quickly returns to Nektar’s oncology and autoimmune programs.” However, she raised her target price from $18 to $20.

Nektar’s drug pipeline may mean the negative sentiment is short-lived.

