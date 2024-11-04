Nektar to sell its Huntsville, Alabama facility to Ampersand Capital for $90M

Nektar (NKTR) Therapeutics announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Huntsville, Alabama manufacturing facility and reagent supply business to Ampersand Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Ampersand has agreed to acquire Nektar’s commercial-scale manufacturing facility and PEGylation reagent supply business for a total consideration of $90M, comprised of $70M in cash proceeds and $20M in a retained equity position for Nektar in a newly-created Ampersand portfolio company. Ampersand has also committed to invest additional growth equity capital into the new portfolio company. Following the closing of the transaction, Nektar will be entitled to appoint a representative to the board of the new Ampersand portfolio company. The Huntsville site is a 124,000 square foot, commercial-scale specialized manufacturing facility with a strong history of supporting commercial supply chains for PEGylated therapeutics across global markets. The facility has several commercial-scale supply chain contracts with leading pharmaceutical companies. All of Nektar’s employees at the Huntsville facility will be offered employment at the new portfolio company, ensuring continuity in the high-quality manufacturing and PEGylation expertise that longstanding customers trust and rely on. The sale is not subject to financing contingencies. The transaction will be subject to customary closing conditions and costs and is expected to close by December 2. Following the closing, Nektar will retain all rights to current and future royalty streams and milestones related to existing PEGylated product license agreements.

