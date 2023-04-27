News & Insights

Nektar Regains Full Rights Of REZPEG From Eli Lilly, Plans To Initiate Phase 2b Study

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Thursday announced that it will be regaining the full rights to REZPEG from Eli Lilly and Company. The company further plans to initiate a Phase 2b study in atopic dermatitis.

EZPEG evidenced a dose-dependent improvement over placebo for key efficacy measures of mean change in EASI, EASI-75, vIGA-AD scores, and Itch NRS =4-point scales. These improvements were observed for an additional 36 weeks following the 12-week treatment period.

Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar said, "We believe the strong data generated to-date for REZPEG in atopic dermatitis show the significant potential for REZPEG to emerge as an innovative new mechanism with the possibility of disease resolution in a growing biologic treatment field."

